New York Mets

New York Post
44850617_thumbnail

Pete Alonso’s ‘Polar Bear’ nickname has an amusing backstory

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 3m

Pete Alonso took center stage Monday night, putting his record-shattering power on display by winning the Home Run Derby. In between his bat-flips and long-balls, many paid homage to his nickname: the

Tweets