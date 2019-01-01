New York Mets
WATCH: Mets hit the red carpet for 2019 MLB All-Star Game
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
It was a perfect day in Cleveland as the red carpet was rolled out for the 2019 MLB All-Stars to walk and talk with the fans and media waiting for them.
Tweets
Come root on Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Jacob deGrom, and the rest of the National League All-Stars with us! https://t.co/IVAcvtGG0DBlogger / Podcaster
Starting pitching rumblings from the past 24 hours... Bumgarner https://t.co/WzuKsNCKTE Wheeler https://t.co/cNnGWiCkvZ Bauer https://t.co/sz1xr5sfTy Stroman (and Giles?) https://t.co/iFG8FqW9v1 #SFGiants #Mets #Indians #BlueJaysBlogger / Podcaster
RT @CBSSportsNet: "A DUMPSTER FIRE, a disaster. Look at this." @AdamSchein is running out of words to describe this year's Mets. #T2S #Mets #LGM https://t.co/6MNq9x9jaUBeat Writer / Columnist
Freddie Freeman on All-Star teammate Jeff McNeil: "I don't like when he walks into that box...he just hits and hits and hits"TV / Radio Network
Jeff McNeil was Pete Alonso's biggest cheerleader during the Home Run Derby. Now, it's Alonso's turn to pump up McNeil. @Mets | @JeffMcNeil805 | @Pete_Alonso20 | #Mets | #LGMTV / Radio Network
It's all thanks to Todd Frazier https://t.co/tVeV9GhzIDBlogger / Podcaster
