New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Here are the latest odds of Mets 1B Pete Alonso winning Rookie of the Year
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Pete Alonso has won the National League Rookie of the Month award twice this year. Turns out, the odds are in his favor that he'll add more hardware after the season.
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil haven’t done much wrong in the first half. The one thing I would say they need to work on though is their confidence. Case in point below: “We’re about to raaaaake.”TV / Radio Personality
-
Our dudes. 🐿🐐❄️🐻 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @eboland11: Here comes Tanaka, making his All-Star Game debut. Made the 2014 team but was injured and did not go to Minneapolis (which was Jeter's last ASG)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FanSidedSwag: Pete Alonso put that Polar Bear Power on display last night, winning the #HRDerby. Get your @breakingtco shirt now, @RisingAppleBlog readers. https://t.co/03HLHfedhC https://t.co/3JkAlEi3liBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another Grand Slam title is in reach https://t.co/OVXMI9vgCCBlogger / Podcaster
-
“The most appalling thing is I’m an All-Star and my idol — the guy I want to emulate — is Paul Goldschmidt, and he’s not here. And I am. That’s the most humbling thing about this.” https://t.co/KwIQjgj6tbBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets