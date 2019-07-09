New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Robinson Cano trade could get even worse
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 5m
CLEVELAND — You know what should never be said about the Mets’ trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz? That it can’t get worse. Cano and Diaz have sunk well below the worst predictions for their
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: Pick it, Pete. ❄️🐻 #AllStarGameTV / Radio Network
-
Pick it, Pete. ❄️🐻 #AllStarGameOfficial Team Account
-
Here are the velocities & results for the 7 pitches Jacob deGrom threw in his inning of work tonight for the NL All Stars. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watching Jeff McNeil snag a fly ball in the All-Star GameTV / Radio Network
-
But that right hand …Now he’s just showing off 🤤 https://t.co/rss2btkgnwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DPLennon: Alonso flashes some leather with diving grab of Max Muncy’s wide throw. Also came frighteningly close to getting his right hand stepped on. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets