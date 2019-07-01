New York Mets

WATCH: Mets’ Pete Alonso drives in two runs with RBI single, cuts NL’s deficit against AL in 2019 MLB All-Star Game - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso scored 2 runs with a bases loaded RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, reducing the National League's deficit to the American League in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

