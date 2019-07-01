New York Mets

Mets Merized
44855806_thumbnail

All-Star Game Recap: DeGrom, Alonso Shine in National League’s 4-3 Loss

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1m

The American League took down the National League, 4-3, in the 90th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Indians right-hander Shane Bieber (one inning; struc

Tweets