New York Mets

North Jersey
1f0d5034-9e1a-4d97-8be3-ced716d8bab9-usatsi_13023256

Mets' Pete Alonso delivers two-run single in MLB All-Star Game debut

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 20s

A night after winning an epic Home Run Derby, Pete Alonso delivered a two-run single Tuesday in his first MLB All-Star Game.

Tweets