New York Mets

Daily News
44856583_thumbnail

Pete Alonso sparks late NL rally in All-Star Game, but AL prevails thanks to Joey Gallo homer - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Staff NY Daily News 10m

In a game that was a bit light on action, Pete Alonso briefly added some late-inning drama into the affair at Progressive Field in Cleveland Tuesday night, capping off an impressive All-Star break.

Tweets