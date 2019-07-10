New York Mets

New York Post
44856873_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil’s face wasn’t on scoreboard during his at-bat

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 5m

The Mets’ Jeff McNeil went 0-for-1 in his All-Star Game debut, popping out to American League left fielder Joey Gallo in the eighth inning, failing to advance teammates on first and second with one

Tweets