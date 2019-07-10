New York Mets

Here’s Alonso Driving In Runs in the All-Star Game

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 4m

I guess dressing up in suits & bowties was a good decision after all…. Even though this is not the most impressive hit, Alonso did drive in two of the three runs for the National League, and he won the Home Run Derby, so that’s a job well done for...

