New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2019 ESPYs LIVE UPDATES (7/10/19): Time, TV, channel how to watch online, complete list of nominees | Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Mahomes, Zion Williamson, more - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 16s
The 2019 ESPY’s, with nominees including Zion Williamson, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Morgan, will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Tweets
-
Manfred, union disagree on issue of juiced baseballs. #MLB https://t.co/OLUeY4jWkCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: The American League beat the National League 4-3 to win their 7th consecutive All-Star Game. Shane Bieber is the 5th-youngest player to win the All-Star Game MVP. Only players younger? Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Trout (2x) & Roger Clemens. (h/t @EliasSports) https://t.co/NuxXeuUUe8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Crowd is filling in for the ceremony. Ticker-tape started slowly falling on City Hall a few minutes ago. #USWMNTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
ICYMI https://t.co/gqLtURiORc If you thought #Mets trade for Cano/Diaz couldn’t get worse, something Manfred said today actually did make it worse.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Only two players since 1936 have recorded a first half OPS of 1.000 or better in their first season (min. 250 PA): Joe DiMaggio: 1936 (1.000) Pete Alonso: 2019 (1.006) #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso “holds it down for Flushing” in two-day All-Star show that gives #Mets a badly needed source of pride. https://t.co/HLDDh2nO3cBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets