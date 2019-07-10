New York Mets

Baseball Essential
44862338_thumbnail

Major League Baseball: Award Winners at Midseason Mark

by: Robbie Stratakos Baseball Essential 6m

The 2019 Major League Baseball season has featured several compelling teams, players, and storylines. Here are midseason MLB Awards for the American and National League. AL MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels It doesn't matter if the Angels are in...

Tweets