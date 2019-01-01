New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
39381428_thumbnail

Report: Astros among teams that could explore Noah Syndergaard trade

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 3m

The New York Mets are expected to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, and there has been talk that they could part ways with Noah Syndergaard if they can get a massive haul. The Houston Astros already have one of the best starting rotations in...

Tweets