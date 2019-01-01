New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Thomas Szapucki Pitches Well for St. Lucie

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 5m

Braxton Lee and Patrick Mazeika represented the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Tuesday's Double-A Home Run Derby. Phillies' first-base prospect Darick Hall won the event.St.Lucie (46-41) 3, Jupit

Tweets