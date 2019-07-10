New York Mets

Gil Must Go: and I eat crow. Seaver really was Terrific and almost no-hit the Cubs

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

OK, I can’t bash Seaver this week.  What a great start for him.  A one hitter!  11Ks. I thought we were all gonna have to get bumper stickers as it really looked like Tom was gonna no-hit the Cubs!  But Jimmy Qualls (who?) broke it up in the 9th. I...

