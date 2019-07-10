New York Mets

Newsday
44864838_thumbnail

Mets facing a familiar trade deadline fate as second half of season begins | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com July 10, 2019 11:17 AM Newsday 15m

More than halfway through their season, the Mets have no choice but to face their reality: They aren’t very good. Or haven’t been very good, at least. And while they never say never on a turnaround, t

Tweets