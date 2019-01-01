New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Indians apologize for Jeff McNeil All-Star Game scoreboard error
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
After the All Star Game on Tuesday, Jeff McNeil expressed his displeasure that the scoreboard at Progressive Field displayed Jacob deGrom's picture when he batted.
Tweets
-
RT @martinonyc: Also a little news: In a statement to SNY, Indians apologize to Jeff McNeil and the two other players in scoreboard snafu https://t.co/SJnY9rYpMkTV / Radio Network
-
The players want change now https://t.co/nTGNDlNHXhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Also a little news: In a statement to SNY, Indians apologize to Jeff McNeil and the two other players in scoreboard snafu https://t.co/SJnY9rYpMkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Indians have apologized for last night's Jeff McNeil scoreboard error (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/hykylTuihXTV / Radio Network
-
Pete Alonso’s antics are not contrived as part of a debate over baseball etiquette, but organic — and perfect for his era. He’s ready to join Guerrero, Acuna, Torres et al in defining the game for a generation. A column on time spent with him this week: https://t.co/fmE2cWlXNMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
shoutout time - the @Delta social media team is forever quickly responding to my dms, calming down my flight anxiety, and solving my life’s problems for me. thank you! ♥️Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets