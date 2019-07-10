New York Mets

CBS Sports
44871587_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets' Noah Syndergaard is drawing interest from Brewers, Padres, others ahead of trade deadline - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jul 10, 2019 at 3:27 pm ET • 3 min read CBS Sports 4m

Would the Mets trade Thor before July 31?

Tweets