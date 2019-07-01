New York Mets

North Jersey
31e9ab5d-03f5-4894-baac-90721f739f14-metsss

Mets writer for NorthJersey.com Justin Toscano talks team in Reddit AMA

by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer North Jersey 13s

NorthJersey.com Mets beat winter Justin Toscano discussed the team in a Reddit AMA.

Tweets