New York Mets

Newsday
44875137_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard in demand as Mets discuss possible trades | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 10, 2019 6:37 PM Newsday 15m

More than halfway through their season, the Mets have little choice but to face their reality: They aren’t very good. And when you aren’t very good — 40-50 and second-to-last in the National League —

Tweets