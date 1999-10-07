New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Socks Critic Tells You About Cyclones Sock Promo
by: Niko Goutakolis — The Mets Police 4m
If you’re an old time friend of the MetsPolice blog, you may remember that Shannon and I have a difference of opinion on what socks are snazzy and which ones or not. For the record, this looks snazzy to me: Unfortunately, the Sock Police thought...
Tweets
-
They're throwing off the curve https://t.co/diEky7HcV8Blogger / Podcaster
-
WE HAVE SOME WINNERS!!! Congratulations to: @jmo0625 @gwpayne03 @mcg2000 @sharonweidberg1 @iamandrewwas You each won a Pete Alonso Rookie Card Lot! 🤩 Please DM me your name and address and I'll get these right out to you! Thanks to everyone for playing and LGM! 💙🧡Blogger / Podcaster
-
The worst day of the year is the day after the MLB All-Star Game — the only one without a major sporting event on the calendar. But you wouldn’t know that here on Coney Island.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My favorite report card story: I'm walking down the street in Atlanta several years ago the day after the All-Star break and hear this voice yell, "Hey, Puma, thanks for the B-minus." It was Justin Turner.6 F’s. The may be a record. I laughed at the section on Familia. I’ll add my own comment: if an F-minus was an option, he’d be in line to get one. https://t.co/T0N1FyB2xWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 07/10/1999: the Mets rallied for an epic 9th inning comeback against Mariano Rivera and the Yankees which ended with Matt Franco's come-from-behind 2-run walk-off pinch hit. #SubwaySeries @mikepiazza31 @MetsMerized @ToddPratt07 @PMahomes https://t.co/7twKB0qvgg https://t.co/Vw9jrnI8d3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Entirely_Sports: Here's how the @MLB playoffs would look today ...Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets