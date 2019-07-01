New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Is It Time For The Mets To Trade Noah Syndergaard?
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 9m
Judging solely by Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard's decline in performance this year, this summer doesn't look like the time to …
Tweets
-
This might have been a mistake https://t.co/kxcfhBYaPJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Only two players since 1936 have recorded a first half OPS of 1.000 or better in their first season (min. 250 PA): Joe DiMaggio: 1936 (1.000) Pete Alonso: 2019 (1.006) #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerized https://t.co/q9xUZ9VoXpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Frank Valentino struck out seven over six dominant innings and the offense did the rest, knocking 14 hits and scoring nine times. Branden Fryman went 4-5, driving in two runs, and Jake Mangum capped the night with an RBI triple, leading Brooklyn to a 9-0 win. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
-
RT @espn: Jim Valvano was a man who dreamed big. Together, we’ve helped raise $100M for @TheVFoundation. Our fight isn’t over until we find a cure: https://t.co/6TT2kDsu9f https://t.co/jdYV57sgoTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TurnAPairChris: Holy 🐄! Our episode with @Mets pitcher @ChrisMazza10 is climbing the charts like a 🚀. Help him continue his ascension to the top of the charts! Click the link below & download the ep. #LGM @Jacob_Resnick @MetsDaddy2013 @ChristinaMets15 @MetsAvenue @MetsMerized @Mets_Minors https://t.co/oAcUDzQWzaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cool Mets Converse Sneakers https://t.co/hebLOZt6P4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets