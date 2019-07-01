New York Mets

Mets Merized
44882207_thumbnail

Report: Mets Front Office Was Split On Bringing Back Jeurys Familia

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 8m

A report by Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports, says that the Mets front office was split on whether they should bring back reliever Jeurys Familia in the offseason, and a source confirmed that there was

Tweets