Updated Top Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Mets Star Noah Syndergaard
by: Jacob Shafer — Bleacher Report 4m
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is among the most enticing targets on the MLB trade market. He's 26 years old and under club control through 2021. Yes, he has a 4...
Tweets
-
With Beck signed, as Mike points out the #Mets have signed all of their top 23 picks. The team has signed 32 of their 40 picks. The deadline to sign is Friday at 5 PM EST. My tracker is updated: https://t.co/bejREzTXHdThe Mets have signed 22nd round pick High School RHP Jace Beck. He gets a $125K signing bonus. Mets have now signed every pick through the 23rd round.Minors
-
MLB second-half preview: Answering baseball's biggest questions https://t.co/Z5HZem2lgiTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Kick Off Second Half On Nine-Game Road Trip https://t.co/nf7wMJEuHX #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: This is random but Mets do not have an update on Matt Kemp, who has not played in over a month since going on the IL.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tony Beasley can really sing. Very nice. Thanks @EmilyJonesMcCoy1. These are ridiculously fun to shoot. 2. I’m not a good singer, but Tony Beasley absolutely is. 3. Woody is the best. 4. I flare my nostrils when I (attempt to) sing. 🤦🏽♀️ https://t.co/lxW0woPBEcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Complete games are gone. Wins don't mean as much. Everybody strikes out. What's the new standard for a Hall of Fame pitcher? #LGM https://t.co/gY1auNCUnCBlogger / Podcaster
