Mets Morning News for July 11, 2019
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
He seemed to get better each week as a rookie https://t.co/GLh4o7OOCOBlogger / Podcaster
Here are the break-to-break batting averages for players in the poll. .316 J.D. Martinez .340 Jeff McNeil .320 Justin Turner .346 Christian Yelich So the answer is: JDM has the lowest AVG in the sample since the last ASG.From the 2018 all-star break to this year's ASG break, which of the following players does *not* rank in the top four for batting average?Beat Writer / Columnist
From “Come Get us,” to “Have been gotten.” #MetsNL East postseason odds: #Braves - 96.6% #Nationals - 46.9% #Phillies - 23.4% #Mets - 1.7% #Marlins - <0.1% https://t.co/TnytjJrg44Blogger / Podcaster
Thursday prospect report! Today's stars: Korey Lee, Astros Buddy Reed, Padres Francisco Alvarez, Mets Royce Lewis, Twins Travis Swaggerty, Pirates https://t.co/vcO8wfeXDVBlogger / Podcaster
NL East postseason odds: #Braves - 96.6% #Nationals - 46.9% #Phillies - 23.4% #Mets - 1.7% #Marlins - <0.1% https://t.co/TnytjJrg44Misc
Because @CTowersCBS remembered and resurfaced a similar poll from last year, I'll revive it. Among MLB players age 21 and younger, rest of their careers, who ya got?TV / Radio Personality
