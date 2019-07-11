Here are the break-to-break batting averages for players in the poll. .316 J.D. Martinez .340 Jeff McNeil .320 Justin Turner .346 Christian Yelich So the answer is: JDM has the lowest AVG in the sample since the last ASG.

Matt Eddy From the 2018 all-star break to this year's ASG break, which of the following players does *not* rank in the top four for batting average?