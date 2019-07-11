New York Mets

Metstradamus
44885619_thumbnail

New York Mets 2019 First Half MVP: Pete Alonso

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

The New York Mets are off to another disappointing season, going 40-50, but there have been a few bright spots. Jeff McNeil is on pace to win the batting title, hitting .349 in the first half, and …

Tweets