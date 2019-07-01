New York Mets

Mets Merized
Can Edwin Diaz Regain His Form in the Second Half?

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 6m

Without a doubt, the Mets' blockbuster trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz looked risky at the time of the deal, and looks even worse now at the midpoint of the 2019 season.While giving awa

