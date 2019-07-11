New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Bill Hands….the Mets a loss

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

You know who is a great pitcher?  Bill Hands.  Hands is better than anyone on the Mets staff except Koosman. My man Gary G had nothing again, I am wondering if the wheels are coming off there.  If you had some insane fantasy that the Mets were going...

