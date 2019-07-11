New York Mets

Notes from the Sally
My 1st look at Matt Wallner, RF, Elizabethton Twins

by: John Calvagno

Hey guys, I took a run up to Elizabethton, TN recently to see the E Twins take on the Kingsport Mets in Appy Leage Action.  Two loaded squads, for this piece I wanted to focus on Matt Walner, the Twins, competitive balance pick, taken 39th overall...

