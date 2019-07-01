New York Mets

Mets Merized

Keith Law Ranks Ronny Mauricio in Top 50 MLB Prospects

by: Michael Mayer

Keith Law of ESPN updated his Top 50 Major League Prospects on Thursday with Mets 18-year-old shortstop Ronny Mauricio coming in at No. 48.The switch-hitting Mauricio is slashing .276/.314/.37

