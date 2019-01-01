New York Mets
WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld and Keith Hernandez play a round of 'Questions About Nothing'
Last week, the Mets welcomed comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld to Citi Field to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his hit sitcom.
Tweets
Mets Likely Won't Trade Syndergaard, Matz Unless "Overwhelmed" By Offer https://t.co/uN7Nh32Wj3Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets First Half Report Card: Outfielders https://t.co/kNoTiv7dXh #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @StevePopper: Wow. Houston really, really wants to try to win that championship. ... In other news, if they are unhappy in OKC, Seattle will take the team back. https://t.co/ruWuSugZE1Blogger / Podcaster
A thunderous Woj Bomb...The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN.Beat Writer / Columnist
Should the #Mets consider holding onto Zack Wheeler through the trade deadline? #LGM https://t.co/IWCYc1srXmBlogger / Podcaster
Tomas Nido showed signs of life at the plate in the first half of 2019. Can it continue? #LGM https://t.co/P1ExML7BuyBlogger / Podcaster
