New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Likely Won’t Trade Syndergaard, Matz Unless “Overwhelmed” By Offer
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 11s
While it is becoming increasingly likely that the Mets will be sellers at the deadline, the team won't be going …
Tweets
-
RT @maxisnicee: When Westbrook & James Both Have 9 assist 🤣TV / Radio Personality
-
Oh man, love this"The feeling of seeing me walk onto the Seinfeld set in '93?" @KeithHernandez sits down with @JerrySeinfeld to ask the question: Something or Nothing? https://t.co/OJkaOycnRJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"I think they're going to trade him at some point, but I still think it's less than likely this month" @martinonyc on the Noah Syndergaard trade talks:TV / Radio Network
-
RT @WaxPackGods: The MLB trade deadline is less than three weeks away. What's the first big in-season trade you remember? Mine was probably Ownbey & Allen for He's-Keith-Hernandez on 6/15/1983. https://t.co/cXoXTIbC7GBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I feel honored, I feel humbled." https://t.co/T7QdGT46GlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MandyBell02: “The idea is for him to do as much as he can or as much as he can tolerate because it will be good for him. Other than that, we’re not pushing him. We’re just trying to be supportive.” https://t.co/7OIToNnYMMBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets