New York Mets

Metsblog
44900167_thumbnail

SEE IT: Mets' Dilson Herrera flashes glove at minor league All-Star Game

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Dilson Herrera let his glove do the talking at the Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday. The New York Mets' prospect produced one of the game's best outings thanks to his defense.

Tweets