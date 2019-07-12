New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
T-Shirt Guy Creates Shirt for Everyone’s Favorite All-Star!
by: Niko Goutakolis — The Mets Police 57s
All you have to do is place a picture of Jacob deGrom on the back of this one, and it’s golden: This one goes live on the t-shirt guy’s website the next time Jeff McNeil gets a basehit. By that luck, you can expect to have this shirt on sale by...
Tweets
-
Brodie Van Wagenen is about to finally face the media music https://t.co/1cWzDnH7FqBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Tacko Fall train chugs on https://t.co/Np7Jkc2sLCBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's back to his old tricks https://t.co/hA41X3e5uiBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets will NOT trade Steven Mats or Noah Syndergaard ... unless ... #LGM 🤔https://t.co/eMtv7o787PBlogger / Podcaster
-
Saints player headed to jail for six months https://t.co/DLiDEWNUYvBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJPTXg: Nobu Night at Citi Field. https://t.co/VW7vVld72ZBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets