New York Mets

Double G Sports
44905650_thumbnail

McNeil for MVP? The case to crown the “Flying Squirrel” the best in the National League

by: Daniel Yanofsky Double G Sports 6m

The dynamic duo of Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil have taken over the New York baseball scene this season. As the two bright spots in an otherwise forgotten Mets season, Alonso and McNeil have also made waves throughout the league. Alonso is the...

Tweets