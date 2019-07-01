New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Trivia Friday: Won Home Run Derby And Led League in Homers

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 16m

On Monday, Pete Alonso joined Darryl Strawberry as the only Mets to win the Home Run Derby. When Strawberry won in 1986, he would not lead the league in homers. He would finish that season tied for…

Tweets