Trivia Friday: Won Home Run Derby And Led League in Homers
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 16m
On Monday, Pete Alonso joined Darryl Strawberry as the only Mets to win the Home Run Derby. When Strawberry won in 1986, he would not lead the league in homers. He would finish that season tied for…
RT @NYITBears: It's not too late to vote for Joe Pesce for @FuturesLeague All-Star Game. He narrowly trails and needs your help. Takes a second. Click the link below. Check the box next to Pesce. Enter code provided. That's it! https://t.co/cY9Yf9YiT8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Trivia time! Who was the last qualified batter to top Jeff McNeil’s .349 batting average for a full season?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The #Mets don’t have a World Series on the line, but the stakes feel huge anyway. They should think of the #Yankees as a potential partner this month, rather than an adversary, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/IbQU4GsfOu https://t.co/rO444aKDXmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets top prospects Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez homered last night for the @Kingsport_Mets! Great photos by Allen Greene Photography.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I reviewed the fantasy greats in between all-star breaks to look for hidden gems If you have any of these young players, you're in good shape: Jeff McNeil, .340 AVG Hunter Renfroe, 46 HR Walker Buehler, 2.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP Shane Bieber, 14 W, 214 SO https://t.co/pWy0ejWhz7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Keith Law's midseason top 50 prospects update https://t.co/TPje80XXazBeat Writer / Columnist
