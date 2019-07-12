New York Mets

Cyclones Endy Chavez Bobblehead

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 2m

As far as promotions go, this one is pretty great, considering Endy Chavez is currently a member of the Brooklyn Cyclones coaching staff: Unfortunately, it doesn’t really look like Endy, but for tickets at such a deeply discounted price, that looks...

