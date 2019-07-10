New York Mets

Notes from the Sally
43290168_thumbnail

My 1st look at Brett Baty, 3B, Kingsport Mets

by: John Calvagno Notes from the Sally 16s

Hey guys I've actually gotten a couple of recent looks at the 2019 Kingsport Mets.  A talented squad.  I already wrote up their tooled up young catcher: Francisco Alvarez:  http://notesfromthesally.com/2019/07/10/my-1st-look-at-francisco-alvarez-c-kin

Tweets