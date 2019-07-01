New York Mets

Dwight Gooden Arrested for Cocaine Possession in June

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 2m

Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested for cocaine possession on June 7 according to the New York Post. The Post has learned that Gooden was pulled over on the Garden State Parkwa

