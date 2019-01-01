New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets recall Chris Mazza, designate Wilmer Font for assignment
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
Font posted a 4.94 ERA in 31 innings with the Mets
Tweets
-
Jed Lowrie is truly a New York Met.New Jed Lowrie injury: a right calf strain. Lowrie’s left side is strong now, though, Brodie Van Wagenen says.Blogger / Podcaster
-
When the season is going real good“I’m not typically throwing furniture,” Brodie Van Wagenen says. But he adds he was frustrated when he threw a chair during a meeting with coaches this month. And he notes that fans have probably thrown a few remotes because of the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Jed Lowrie Now Dealing With Right Calf Sprain https://t.co/qQGYCyppkR #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Todd_Dybas: Scherzer (back) will not pitch Sunday. He’s being bumped back. More from Martinez momentarily.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Want to bid on one of our specialty jerseys from the past week? 1️⃣: Download the @LiveSource app 2️⃣: Find the event in Brooklyn, NY 3️⃣: Browse the different jersey auctions 4️⃣: Keep an 👀 on your bids! Bidding ends each of the next three Sundays at 8PM!Minors
-
Former Mets ace Doc Gooden was charged with cocaine possession last month in New Jersey https://t.co/VFeVLvl5mkBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets