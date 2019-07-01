New York Mets

Mets Merized
44915836_thumbnail

Mets Recall Chris Mazza, Designate Wilmer Font For Assignment

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets announced that they have recalled right-hander Chris Mazza from Triple-A Syracuse and designated right-hander Wilmer Font for assignment.Font, 29, was acquired by the Mets in

Tweets