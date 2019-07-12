New York Mets

Dwight Gooden arrested on cocaine possession charges | Newsday

by: Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach Updated July 12, 2019 3:26 PM Newsday 5m

Dwight Gooden was arrested last month in New Jersey and charged with suspected cocaine possession, according to court records, representing the latest chapter in the former Mets and Yankees pitcher’s

