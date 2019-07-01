New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jed Lowrie Now Dealing With Right Calf Sprain
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
The Mets introduced veteran infielder Jed Lowrie to the media on January 16 and it was during that event that GM Brodie Van Wagenen said the infamous, "Come Get Us."Well on Friday, Van Wagenen
Tweets
-
RT @MattEhalt: Brodie: "We have a core from which we can compete and we’ll look at our moves both win now and win in 2020 and beyond that. I don’t anticipate being in a situation we’d have to tear down rebuild at this point.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here are 3 reasons to watch the #Mets' second half (or don't), by @JakeBrownRadio. https://t.co/rnYVH1DewpTV / Radio Network
-
After falling behind early here in Game One of today's doubleheader, Brooklyn scores five in the bottom of the third - capped by a Ranfy Adon two run bomb - to take a 5-4 edge. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
-
An unforgettable #Mets moment no one predicted #LGM https://t.co/FP00lAg1KxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vexer4000: @Metstradamus Conforto if I had to choose.Blogger / Podcaster
-
BVW: "It hasn’t gone the way our fans wanted. We recognize that the Mets are part of the community. Families, friends come together in good times & bad times to watch our team, and I’m sorry we haven’t been able to give fans more to cheer about this year. We’ve got to do better."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets