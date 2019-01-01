New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen talks trade deadline approach: 'We have to face our reality'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 11m
Talking before the Mets opened the second half of the season in Miami, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said he is 'incredibly disappointed' about where the team is and all but confirmed they will be sellers in advance of the July 31 trade deadline.
Tweets
-
RT @MattEhalt: Brodie: "We have a core from which we can compete and we’ll look at our moves both win now and win in 2020 and beyond that. I don’t anticipate being in a situation we’d have to tear down rebuild at this point.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here are 3 reasons to watch the #Mets' second half (or don't), by @JakeBrownRadio. https://t.co/rnYVH1DewpTV / Radio Network
-
After falling behind early here in Game One of today's doubleheader, Brooklyn scores five in the bottom of the third - capped by a Ranfy Adon two run bomb - to take a 5-4 edge. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
-
An unforgettable #Mets moment no one predicted #LGM https://t.co/FP00lAg1KxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vexer4000: @Metstradamus Conforto if I had to choose.Blogger / Podcaster
-
BVW: "It hasn’t gone the way our fans wanted. We recognize that the Mets are part of the community. Families, friends come together in good times & bad times to watch our team, and I’m sorry we haven’t been able to give fans more to cheer about this year. We’ve got to do better."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets