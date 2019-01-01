New York Mets

Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen talks trade deadline approach: 'We have to face our reality'

by: SNY: Metsblog

Talking before the Mets opened the second half of the season in Miami, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said he is 'incredibly disappointed' about where the team is and all but confirmed they will be sellers in advance of the July 31 trade deadline.

