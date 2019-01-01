New York Mets

Jason Vargas gets the start as Mets open second half vs. Marlins, Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

The Mets (40-50, 13.5 GB in NL East) open their second half schedule with a three-game series against the Marlins (33-55, 19.5 GB in NL East), starting on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

