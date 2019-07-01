New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Kemp, Arquimedes Caminero Released From Triple-A Syracuse
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3m
As per the International League transactions page, New York Mets outfielder Matt Kemp and right-hander Arquimedes Caminero have both been released from their contracts with the Triple-A Syracuse M
Tweets
-
Jeff McNeil picks up where he left off before the break, smacks a single to center 😁😁😁TV / Radio Network
-
Wait, I've got no shot at being a September callup?@NYPost_Mets @AdamRubinMedia He will end up playing the same amount of games for the Mets that Puma and Cespedes will play this yearBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Syracuse Mets Release Matt Kemp, Arquimedes Caminero https://t.co/PAPPdL1oNE #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have released Matt Kemp; mutually agreed.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Wilmer Font DFA; Chris Mazza has returned.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
4-5-6TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets