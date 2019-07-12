New York Mets

New York Post
44921210_thumbnail

Former Mets outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis retires

by: Ted Holmlund New York Post 3m

Kirk Nieuwenhuis is calling it quits. The former Met, who was playing for manager Wally Backman’s Long Island Ducks, retired on Friday, according to multiple reports. Nieuwenhuis hit .259 with

Tweets