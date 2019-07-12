New York Mets
Brodie Van Wagenen 'absolutely' expects Callaway to remain Mets manager this year | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 12, 2019 9:00 PM — Newsday 2m
MIAMI — Mickey Callaway’s job appears to be safe, still. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said he “absolutely” expects Callaway to remain the Mets’ manager the rest of the season. That is the strong
Tweets
RT @MattEhalt: Mets should see what they could get for Hechavarria. Yankees acquired him last year. His glove is good enough, and he's hitting well enough that perhaps they get some salary relief.Blogger / Podcaster
"They put a good team together" Carlos Beltrán tells @Jonas_SNY he's surprised at how the Mets have struggled this seasonTV / Radio Network
RT @nypostsports: Ex-Met retiring from baseball https://t.co/whfVrka0lsBlogger / Podcaster
Ex-Met retiring from baseball https://t.co/whfVrka0lsBlogger / Podcaster
I’d even argue that right now, the #Marlins are more intriguing than the #Mets. And possibly better at the moment too. At least they have a direction.Blogger / Podcaster
OK, that’s it from me tonight. I’ve had enough of this game as Mets will drop to 40-51.Beat Writer / Columnist
