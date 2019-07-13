New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets start second half of season same way they left before All-Star break - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6m
If the Mets wanted to make a statement to open the second half of the year, it was a defeatist one.
Tweets
-
Chills.TV / Radio Personality
-
Trackman idea is sound. Get the kinks out before you put in play. Is that asking too much?? You’re messing with kid’s careers.....Minors
-
Tough post for Meadowlands fave https://t.co/ms9xGn1vIaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @T_chiz11: @MommaV16 @FrankViola16 @AtlanticLg @RockersBaseball Haha not even 1 inning into the trackman bullshit. I love it Frank!Minors
-
RT @MommaV16: Somehow... my hubby Frank Viola @FrankViola16 being the first ejection due to Trackman in @AtlanticLg history does not surprise me LOL 😂 @RockersBaseball https://t.co/5GcTZ10zJQMinors
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets